Volunteers to help monitor COVID-19 patients under home isolation

The administration has trained a base of 100 volunteers to help monitor the growing number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation.
The volunteers have been engaged to do continuous screening of all home isolation cases and check the ILI/SARI cases in the containment areas. This is expected to ensure constant monitoring and help in referring anyone with a reading that falls below 75 to a higher institute through the proper channel.
They will also assist the health teams already in place who make visits to patients under home isolation to regularly monitor the patient's pulse and oxygen status.
According to a press note, the training programme was held at Jeevanatham School on Monday. The volunteers who underwent training were given pulse oximeters.
The meeting was chaired by T. Arun, Health Secretary and District Collector, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and J. Ramesh, Nodal Officer (Covid-19)
The induction of volunteers is in addition to measures targeted at home isolation patients such as health worker visits to the house on a daily basis, IVRS system to record the patient status and mental health counselling to all patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath