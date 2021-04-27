Volunteers of TMMK’s medical wing continue to offer decent farewell to COVID-19 victims

The volunteers have so far offered the service for the burial/cremation of more than 2,170 persons from different faiths who died of the disease in Tamil Nadu.

Even while observing the dawn to dusk Ramadan fasting, volunteers of the medical wing of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) continue the service they started last year - offering a decent burial/cremation to COVID-19 victims.

The volunteers have so far offered the service for the burial/cremation of more than 2,170 persons from different faiths who died of the disease in Tamil Nadu.

“Our volunteers rendered the service for the burial/cremation of 1,820 persons who died of COVID-19 till March 31. More than 350 bodies were handled in April alone, up to Monday,” said M. Mohamed Rafi, State joint secretary of TMMK’s medical wing.

TMMK took up the humanitarian service after seeing reluctance and fear of people while performing the last rites of their beloved ones who died of COVID-19. The volunteers do not charge for their service. However, costs of the personal protective equipment (PPE) used by the volunteers, cremation charge, cost of digging the grave, etc., are borne by the family of the deceased. “If a family is unable to bear these expenses, volunteers try to source money for these expenses from sponsors,” said Mr. Rafi.

The volunteers transport the body from the hospital to the burial ground or cemetery or crematorium depending on the religion of the deceased. Religious rites, if any, are arranged by the relatives of the deceased. In the case of cremation, they take the body up to the cremation spot and hand it over to the staff there. If the body is to be buried, the volunteers do the complete task.

In the month of Ramadan, the volunteers are working in two shifts. Around 650 volunteers will be kept standby for the service in one shift across the State.

According to Mr. Rafi, around 50% of the volunteers involved in the service have taken COVID-19 vaccination and efforts were being made for the vaccination of others.