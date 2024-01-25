GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Volunteers invited for two-day annual bird census

January 25, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupattur division of the State Forest Department has sought volunteers, including students, ornithologists, birdwatchers and NGOs, for the upcoming, two-day (synchronised) annual bird census for 2023-2024, starting January 27.

Forest officials said since the migratory bird season in Tamil Nadu usually begins with the onset of the northeast monsoon in October and extends till February, the synchronised bird census for 2023-2024 will be conducted for wetland (both inland and coastal) birds on January 27 and 28 and on March 2 and 3 for terrestrial birds.

Those interested can contact Forest Range Officer (Ambur) M. Babu at 9786254998.

