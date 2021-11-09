Volunteers gear up for animal rescue

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 01:20 IST

With several areas inundated and more rainfall expected in the city over the next few days, animal rescuers are gearing up to attend to calls from residents and help rescue stranded animals.

Dinesh Baba, founder, Cloud 9 Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, said following the heavy rain over the last two days, they rescued a stray dog stranded inside a compound with four feet of water.

For animal rescuers, the experience of having rescued animals in the aftermath of the 2015 floods as well as Cyclone Vardah has prepared them. “We are expecting more rescue calls over the next two days and have a team of volunteers ready,” said Shravan Krishnan, who helps run the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD).

Showkath Jamal from Bay of Life, who attends to rescue calls from Kovalam, South OMR, ECR and other areas, said they had inflatable rafts and kayaks ready.

With the rain expected to increase, Mr. Dinesh appealed to people to let strays take shelter in their compounds. “They just need some space. Residents can also provide food and water,” he added.

(For emergency animal rescues during the rain, call: Tamil Nadu Forest Department: 044-22200335; Blue Cross of India: +919176025265, +919677297978; Cloud 9: 98415 88852; BMAD: 80126 34271; Aditya: 91760 47608; and Bay of Life: 99404 88880)