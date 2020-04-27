Voluntary blood donations pick up pace

The demand for blood in hospitals may be low, considering the COVID-19 lockdown, but this has not deterred voluntary blood donations in many parts of the State. Some of the major blood banks in the government sector now have adequate stock for pregnant women and thalassemia patients.

The Health Department had recently written to all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, urging them to facilitate unhindered movement of blood transportation vans and donors and ensure that voluntary blood donation camps are held as per the requirements of the government blood banks in the respective districts.

The Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council, along with the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, is managing 90 government blood banks. Around four lakh units of blood are collected by these banks from voluntary donors every year. Due to the restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19, the requirement of blood units has dropped, as road accident emergencies and elective surgeries have reduced. “However, there is a need to maintain 50% of the regular requirement of blood units to cater to thalassemia patients, pregnant women and the critically-ill, who may require blood transfusion,” the Health Department’s letter pointed out.

Officials said the State council had issued guidelines based on those laid down by the World Health Organisation and the National Blood Transfusion Council on ensuring blood supply during the COVID-19 lockdown period. “We are monitoring the stock position in all blood banks daily. So far, all of them have sufficient stock. The demand has come down over the past few weeks due to the postponement of elective procedures,” an official said.

The Council has taken steps to facilitate voluntary blood donations by issuing donor appointment letters through email or SMS via licensed blood centres to enable donors to reach the blood banks during the lockdown period. The blood banks have been asked to specify the date and time of donation in the message. An additional special written message of recognition is being given to the donors, along with the regular certificate of appreciation.

On an average, 400 to 500 units of blood were being collected across the State every day. District Blood Transfusion Officers were mobilising voluntary donors, in coordination with the district administration. Travel of regular blood donors was being facilitated, while others were being motivated to donate blood during the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.

Another official said the number of voluntary blood donors was going up. “Some of the major government blood banks receive 10 to 15 walk-in donors a day, on an average. The blood bank counsellors or blood donation camp organisers contact the donors. Local passes are sent on mobile messaging platforms. The donors are requested to go to the blood bank at a specific time. On their return, they can produce the certificates issued by the bank,” he explained.

During emergencies, the blood banks were providing the required units of blood to patients, with their families arranging for donors later. “Some blood banks are managing with the available stock, and are functioning as per the local requirements. We have adequate stock to cater to thalassemia patients, who require transfusions once a month, and pregnant women,” he said.