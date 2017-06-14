Tamil Nadu

Voice not mine, says Saravanan

Says he doesn’t recall when the meeting took place

A day after two private TV channels aired footage of an alleged sting operation in which AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) MLA S.S. Saravanan was heard claiming that money was promised to MLAs to win over their support for the Sasikala camp, he denied that the voice in the video was his. Claiming that his voice was dubbed, he said he would file a criminal complaint seeking action against those responsible for it.

Talking to reporters at the residence of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Saravanan claimed that although it was he who was seen in the footage, the voice aired was not his.

“It looks like mimicry or dubbing. It is a fake voice,” Mr. Saravanan claimed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Panneerselvam said that an explanation was sought from Mr. Saravanan in the wake of the alleged sting operation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 12:50:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/voice-not-mine-says-saravanan/article19033674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY