Voice not mine, says Saravanan

A day after two private TV channels aired footage of an alleged sting operation in which AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) MLA S.S. Saravanan was heard claiming that money was promised to MLAs to win over their support for the Sasikala camp, he denied that the voice in the video was his. Claiming that his voice was dubbed, he said he would file a criminal complaint seeking action against those responsible for it.
Talking to reporters at the residence of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Saravanan claimed that although it was he who was seen in the footage, the voice aired was not his.
“It looks like mimicry or dubbing. It is a fake voice,” Mr. Saravanan claimed.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Panneerselvam said that an explanation was sought from Mr. Saravanan in the wake of the alleged sting operation.
