Vocational students studying agriculture get raw deal in admissions

M.D. Iniyan from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, who scored 92% in Class X, shifted to a government school 30 km away in Modakurichi for Plus One as his preferred vocational discipline, ‘Agricultural Practices’, was available only there.

“I did not want to do engineering or other courses that everyone else was after. I was interested in learning agriculture and thought it will also help me in getting a government job,” he said.

Iniyan, who wanted to pursue an undergraduate course in agriculture, secured the 143rd rank this year among vocational group students who applied to the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). He failed to get admission.

‘Agri’ M. Madhavan, a government school teacher and president of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Graduate Teachers’ Association, attributed this to the small number of seats available for the roughly 16,000 students who pursue agriculture-related vocational disciplines in Plus Two every year.

While they are deemed ineligible to apply to any of the 27 affiliated colleges of TNAU, 5% of the seats is reserved in select disciplines alone in some of the 14 constituent colleges of TNAU.

In total, of the 3,905 seats available in affiliated and constituent colleges of TNAU, only 45 seats, or about 1%, are available for vocational stream students. Students from ‘industry-sponsored’ and ‘non-resident Indians’ categories, on the other hand, get 140 seats each.

In comparison, 100 seats in government and government-aided programmes and 4% across all affiliated colleges of Anna University are allocated to vocational stream students in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA).

Interestingly, this year, the rank list for the vocational stream published by TNEA showed that 1,458 students were called for counselling, while the TNAU’s list showed a higher number, 1,630, indicating more demand.

No reservation

Importantly, the reservation policy of the State government is not applied by TNAU in allocating seats to vocational stream students. TNEA and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas), which provides 5% of the seats to vocational stream students, adopt the reservation policy.

Su. Moorthy, Iniyan’s father and a government school teacher, said the non-adoption of the reservation policy and the denial of admission to affiliated colleges were both unfair and against social justice. “TNAU allows vocational and academic stream students to compete equally for its diploma courses. Does it think that vocational stream students are eligible only for diplomas and not degrees?” he asked.

S.N. Janardhanan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Vocational Teachers’ Kazhagam, said the denial of seats in higher education was against the idea of vocational education, which was intended for upward mobility both in education and in employment.

Mr. Madhavan said multiple representations made to TNAU in this regard had gone in vain. “Following our representations, even Annamalai University and Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University are allocating seats for our students. However, TNAU, which is like our mother institute, is not supporting us,” he said.

N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, said increasing allocation and adopting reservation were policy decisions that ought to be taken by the government.