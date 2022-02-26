VOC Port donates to CM’s Public Relief Fund

The V. O. Chidambaranar Port here contributed ₹50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Port Trust Chairman T. K. Ramachandran called on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Chennai and handed over the cheque on behalf of the Port.

Realizing the dire need to step up efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as a responsible corporate entity, VOC Port has been associating with the healthcare requirements of Thoothukudi district and the State.

The port had donated COVID-19 medical equipment worth ₹40.50 lakh, medicines worth ₹17.50 lakh, and Personal Protective Equipment worth ₹1.05 lakh to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, the release added.