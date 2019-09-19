V.O. Chidambaranar Port sets new record

The V.O. Chidambaranar Port broke its previous records of handling ship with the highest parcel size and deadweight tonnage, says a press release issued here on Monday.

The port handled a vessel with highest capacity of 95,692 DWT and a parcel size of 89,777 tonnes at Berth No. IX. The Panama-flagged vessel, ‘MV NBA Vermeer’, with a length of 234.98 m, beam of 38 m, and draft of 14.16 m arrived from the Port of Baltimore, United States of America, with 89,777 tonnes of coal. Previously, the highest parcel size vessel was recorded by ‘MV KMAX Emperor' with 85,224 tonnes of limestone on July 25.

The discharge of the cargo is being done using three harbour mobile cranes with a capacity to unload 50,000 tonnes a day. The entire consignment is expected to be completed by 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

During this financial year up to August, the port has handled 5.26 million tonnes of coal as against 5.21 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of the previous year.

“With the regular arrivals of vessels over 14 metre draft, the port is into the next league in international shipping along the East Coast of India” said Chairman T.K. Ramachandran.