V.K. Sasikala performs puja for new house in Poes Garden 

The house was built by her just opposite to Veda Nilayam, the palatial bungalow of Ms. Jayalalithaa

January 24, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new house of V.K. Sasikala at Poes Garden in Chennai

The new house of V.K. Sasikala at Poes Garden in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

V.K. Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 performed a special puja at her newly-built house in Poes Garden, Chennai. 

The house was built by her just opposite to Veda Nilayam, the palatial bungalow of Ms. Jayalalithaa, whom she lived with. 

Sources close to Ms. Sasikala said since it was an auspicious day, she performed Go Puja before the house warming ceremony. Relatives and friends were present on the occasion, sources said.

