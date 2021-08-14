Vizhinjam arms recovery case: NIA conducts searches in TN and Kerala

CHENNAI

14 August 2021 14:53 IST

The case relates to the seizure of heroin and arms from six Sri Lankan nationals in March this year; the searches were conducted at seven locations

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the Vizhinjam arms recovery case.

NIA teams conducted searches at seven locations, spread across Chennai and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu, and Ernakulam district in Kerala, at the premises of the accused and suspects involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition and narcotics from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka.

The case was originally registered by the Vizhinjam police against six Sri Lankan nationals following their arrest and the seizure of 300 kg of heroin, 5 AK-47 guns and 1,000 live rounds from their boat by the Indian Coast Guard during patrolling, off the Vizhinjam coast in the Arabian sea on March 18, 2021.

The NIA took over the investigation and arrested two more accused persons, Suresh and Soundarajan, on August 2, 2021.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, including books relating to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, seven digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards and tablets were seized, the agency said in a statement.