Vivekh’s death politicised: BJP’s Murugan

Tiruppur

19 April 2021 01:08 IST

The death of actor Vivekh is being politicised by linking it with COVID-19 vaccination, said BJP State president L. Murugan in Palladam on Sunday.

He said Opposition leaders, such as VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, had taken vaccines themselves. “Those in public life must instill courage and positive thoughts among people,” he said.

Following the announcement of Vivekh’s death, Mr. Thirumavalavan tweeted that the State government must clarify whether the actor “lost consciousness” after he received the jab. Mr. Murugan said people from all walks of life had been vaccinated and there was nothing threatening about it. People must not believe in false campaigns against COVID-19 vaccines on social media and must get vaccinated at the earliest, amid the second wave of infections, he said.

He termed DMK president M.K. Stalin’s recent move to leave for Kodaikanal “irresponsible”.

Having contested in the Dharapuram (Reserved) constituency in the Assembly election, he assured the poeple that Dharapuram would get a rail link, a women’s arts college and an industrial estate is he wins.