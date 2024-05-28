ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda memorial to be closed till June 1 due to PM’s visit

Updated - May 28, 2024 10:03 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Security has been stepped up in Kanniyakumari district ahead of his visit

The Hindu Bureau

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari will be out of bounds for tourists for three days from May 30 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meditate at the site. Security has been stepped up in Kanniyakumari district ahead of his visit. Mr. Modi, who will arrive in Kanniyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter at 3.55 p.m. on May 30, will reach the memorial by boat. He will then start his meditation in the ‘Dhyana Mandapam’ on the premises, and will return to Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter on June 1, after completing his meditation.

As a mandatory precursor, the helicopters from Thiruvananthapuram landed on the helipads in the Government Guesthouse here on Tuesday. Members of the Special Protection Group inspected the helipads, the route the Prime Minister will take to board the boat at the Poompuhar Corporation’s jetty, the boat and other places in the locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US