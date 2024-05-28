GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivekananda memorial to be closed till June 1 due to PM’s visit

Security has been stepped up in Kanniyakumari district ahead of his visit

Published - May 28, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari will be out of bounds for tourists for three days from May 30 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to “meditate” at the site. Security has been stepped up in Kanniyakumari district ahead of his visit. Mr. Modi, who will arrive in Kanniyakumari from Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter at 3.55 p.m. on May 30, will reach the memorial by boat. He will then start his meditation in the ‘Dhyana Mandapam’ on the premises, and will return to Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter on June 1, after completing his meditation.

As a mandatory precursor, the helicopters from Thiruvananthapuram landed on the helipads in the Government Guesthouse here on Tuesday. Members of the Special Protection Group inspected the helipads, the route the Prime Minister will take to board the boat at the Poompuhar Corporation’s jetty, the boat and other places in the locality.

