VIT’s techno fest ‘graVITas’ to begin from September 27

The 15th edition of ‘graVITas’, the annual international techno-management fest of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), will be held on its campus in Vellore from September 27.

According to a press release, the three-day event, which will end on September 29, will be conducted under the theme “innoVate. susTain. Transform”. The event continues VIT’s tradition of fostering innovation and excellence, serving as a platform where students from across India and around the world come together to showcase their exceptional talents and cutting-edge innovations, a press release said. The tagline of this year’s theme is to ‘reVITalize yourself’.

graVITas ’24 will feature over 200 events, including 35 premium events such as the ever-popular Robowars and the Drone Racing League. For the first time, a laser show, a novel visual spectacle, has also been planned.

The fest will include the highly anticipated Robowars, featuring cutting-edge robots in a high-octane robot combat.

Alongside workshops and seminars, these events are designed to engage participants in real-world problem-solving, encouraging them to develop products that address societal challenges. Robowars and the Drone Racing League will be open to all students to witness the thrilling, high-speed competitions where participants showcase their technical skills.

The fest will also engage young learners with five exclusive events designed for schoolchildren, including a hands-on wind turbine-building workshop paired with an expert speaker session.

With a prize pool exceeding ₹25 lakh, participants will vie for cash prizes, gift vouchers, and software subscriptions. Over 30,000 participants from Japan, Germany, Sweden, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Togo are expected to take part in the fest.

A special multi-cuisine food stall has been set up by the students of School of Hotel & Tourism Management (HOTS), who would be serving a variety of their signature dishes.

Manoranjan Ram, vice president, Danieli, India Limited, and Arun Kumar Sarma, director general, North East Center for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), will be the chief guests for the inaugural and valedictory sessions, respectively.

The Hindu is the print media partner for the fest.

