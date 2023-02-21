VIT’s Riviera 2023 fest to begin on Thursday

February 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VELLORE

The four-day annual international sports and cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Riviera 2023, will start on Thursday.

According to a press release, over 45,000 students from 700 universities and colleges in the country and 44 other countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, including Belgium, Cambodia, Romania, Laos, Thailand, Sri Lanka, are expected to participate in the festival. The theme of Riviera is ‘Revive the Era’, and it aims to bring oneness among students while nurturing leadership qualities among them. Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane will inaugurate the event. Actor Raashii Khanna will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on February 26.

As part of the proshows of Riviera 2023, on Day 1, renowned Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and the South Indian rock band Thaikkudam Bridge will perform. On Day 2, Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali and the South Indian actor and singer Andrea Jeremiah will grace the stage. On Day 3, renowned Naalayak band will perform and on Day 4, DJ Progressive Brothers, an Indian electronic music duo band from New Delhi will present the evening performance.

Riviera will also host Aikya, Infusion, Desh Me Videsh, School-a-coaster, and Marathon, along with 18 premium events such as VITMUN ‘23: Policy Edition, Zumba Party 6.0, Silent Disco, Frisk Factor, Agaaz 6.0, VIT’s Got Talent (VGT), Jaagruthi, Resonance - Western Electric, PhotoSummit and many more. More than 150 events are being conducted as part of the annual festival this year. Riviera 2023 has some new events for participants such as the Black Sea Battle, RapPresent, Beatboxing, All Sports Golf Battle, Tooley, Amongst Us, Shutterbug and much more. The prize money this year is worth ₹17 lakh, the release added.