GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT’s four-day cultural fest ‘Riviera’ to begin on February 29, to host 40,000 students from 25 countries

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube will inaugurate the fest on Thursday at the campus, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on Sunday, March 3, a press release said

February 28, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The four-day annual international sports and cultural fest of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), ‘Riviera 2024’, will begin at its campus in Vellore on February 29.

According to a press release, the fest will witness over 40,000 students from 135 universities and colleges from over 25 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, participating. Some of the participating countries include Portugal, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Romania, Laos, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Peru, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Nepal and Malaysia.

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube will inaugurate the fest on Thursday at the campus, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on Sunday, March 3.

Events at the fest will include performances of singers Shankar Mahadevan and Vijay Prakash on February 29; music director G.V. Prakash and fusion band Pineapple Express will grace the fest the following day; Agam band will perform on the third day of the fest and DJ Zen and DJ Paroma will present the evening performance on the concluding day of the fest.

In total, the fest will have 55 informal and gaming events, 13 art and drama events, 18 adventure events, as well as 10 music, 9 premium, 7 quiz Wordsworth and 22 pre-Riviera events.

Riviera 2024 will also have its prestigious events including Aikya, Infusion and Marathon. Some new events include Go Karting, Tharle Riviera, a paintball arena, an anime arcade, a zero gravity dance party, and a brush and bliss event. Prize money worth ₹20 lakhs will be awarded at the events, the press release said.

Related Topics

Vellore / universities and colleges / engineering colleges / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.