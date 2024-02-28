VIT’s four-day cultural fest ‘Riviera’ to begin on February 29, to host 40,000 students from 25 countries

February 28, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - VELLORE

The four-day annual international sports and cultural fest of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), ‘Riviera 2024’, will begin at its campus in Vellore on February 29.

According to a press release, the fest will witness over 40,000 students from 135 universities and colleges from over 25 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, participating. Some of the participating countries include Portugal, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Romania, Laos, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Peru, China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Nepal and Malaysia.

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube will inaugurate the fest on Thursday at the campus, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on Sunday, March 3.

Events at the fest will include performances of singers Shankar Mahadevan and Vijay Prakash on February 29; music director G.V. Prakash and fusion band Pineapple Express will grace the fest the following day; Agam band will perform on the third day of the fest and DJ Zen and DJ Paroma will present the evening performance on the concluding day of the fest.

In total, the fest will have 55 informal and gaming events, 13 art and drama events, 18 adventure events, as well as 10 music, 9 premium, 7 quiz Wordsworth and 22 pre-Riviera events.

Riviera 2024 will also have its prestigious events including Aikya, Infusion and Marathon. Some new events include Go Karting, Tharle Riviera, a paintball arena, an anime arcade, a zero gravity dance party, and a brush and bliss event. Prize money worth ₹20 lakhs will be awarded at the events, the press release said.