ADVERTISEMENT

VIT’s entrance examinations under way, counselling to begin on April 26

April 17, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Applicants who secured above one lakh rank will be eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) for admission to B. Tech programmes of Vellore Institute of Technology in four of its campuses— Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal—commenced in 121 cities across the country and four cities abroad on Monday.

A statement from the institution said that the results will be tentatively available on its website, www.vit.ac.in on April 26, and the admission counselling will commence the same day online. Applicants who secure ranks within one lakh will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

As per the statement, the rank-wise counselling schedule will be: Phase 1 for rank 1 to 20,000 from April 26 to 30; Phase 2 for rank 20,001 to 45,000 from May 9 to 11; Phase 3 for rank 45,001 to 70,000 from May 20 to 22; Phase 4 for rank 70,001 to 1,00,000 from May 31 to Jun 2; and Phase 5 for rank above 1 lakh from June 12 to 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants who secured more than one lakh rank will be eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. The statement encouraged the applicants to offer a maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment.

State board exam toppers would be given a 100 per cent fee waiver throughout the course. The toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh studying in government schools in rural areas will be eligible for full fee waivers and exemption from hostel and mess fees. Candidates securing the top 50 ranks in VITEEE would get 75 percent tuition fee waiver, 51 to 100 would get 50 per cent and 101 to 1,000 would get 25 percent waiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US