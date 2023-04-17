VIT’s entrance examinations under way, counselling to begin on April 26

April 17, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) for admission to B. Tech programmes of Vellore Institute of Technology in four of its campuses— Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati, and Bhopal—commenced in 121 cities across the country and four cities abroad on Monday.

A statement from the institution said that the results will be tentatively available on its website, www.vit.ac.in on April 26, and the admission counselling will commence the same day online. Applicants who secure ranks within one lakh will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

As per the statement, the rank-wise counselling schedule will be: Phase 1 for rank 1 to 20,000 from April 26 to 30; Phase 2 for rank 20,001 to 45,000 from May 9 to 11; Phase 3 for rank 45,001 to 70,000 from May 20 to 22; Phase 4 for rank 70,001 to 1,00,000 from May 31 to Jun 2; and Phase 5 for rank above 1 lakh from June 12 to 14.

Applicants who secured more than one lakh rank will be eligible for admission to VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. The statement encouraged the applicants to offer a maximum number of choices during the online counselling to ensure allotment.

State board exam toppers would be given a 100 per cent fee waiver throughout the course. The toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh studying in government schools in rural areas will be eligible for full fee waivers and exemption from hostel and mess fees. Candidates securing the top 50 ranks in VITEEE would get 75 percent tuition fee waiver, 51 to 100 would get 50 per cent and 101 to 1,000 would get 25 percent waiver.