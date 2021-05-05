VITEEE 2021 to be conducted online from May 28 to 31

VELLORE

05 May 2021 12:55 IST

In the wake of COVID - 19 pandemic, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 will be conducted as online, remote proctored examination on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021.

The applications will be closed on May 20. Candidates are requested to complete the application at the earliest and take the examinations in a safe environment.

For further details please check Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) website www.vit.ac.in.