Vitamin B, D2 to be added to Aavin milk: T.N. Dairy Minister

November 03, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Thursday, November 2, 2023, said milk major Aavin will primarily focus on supplying three milk variants to consumers – the purple packet with 3.5% fat, milk with 3% fat in blue packets and milk with 6% fat in orange packets.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a meeting with officials, he said health experts had suggested that for a healthy person, ideally, milk should have a fat content of between 3 and 4%. “Only those needing extra fat need to consume full cream milk, and patients and persons who require less fat would be provided milk that has 1.5% fat, which is in pink packets. We are also planning to add vitamin B and D2 in milk,” he said.

Hospitals can contact Aavin, which is the popular brand of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content.

