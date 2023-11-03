ADVERTISEMENT

Vitamin B, D2 to be added to Aavin milk: T.N. Dairy Minister

November 03, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister Mano Thangaraj also said the milk major will focus on supplying milk with 3.5%, 3% and 6% fat content, to its consumers

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister said hospitals can contact Aavin for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content. File photograph

 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Thursday, November 2, 2023, said milk major Aavin will primarily focus on supplying three milk variants to consumers – the purple packet with 3.5% fat, milk with 3% fat in blue packets and milk with 6% fat in orange packets.  

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a meeting with officials, he said health experts had suggested that for a healthy person, ideally, milk should have a fat content of between 3 and 4%. “Only those needing extra fat need to consume full cream milk, and patients and persons who require less fat would be provided milk that has 1.5% fat, which is in pink packets. We are also planning to add vitamin B and D2 in milk,” he said.  

Hospitals can contact Aavin, which is the popular brand of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content. 

