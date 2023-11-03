HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vitamin B, D2 to be added to Aavin milk: T.N. Dairy Minister

Minister Mano Thangaraj also said the milk major will focus on supplying milk with 3.5%, 3% and 6% fat content, to its consumers

November 03, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Minister said hospitals can contact Aavin for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content. File photograph

The Minister said hospitals can contact Aavin for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content. File photograph

 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Thursday, November 2, 2023, said milk major Aavin will primarily focus on supplying three milk variants to consumers – the purple packet with 3.5% fat, milk with 3% fat in blue packets and milk with 6% fat in orange packets.  

ALSO READ
Consumers raise a stink over quality of Aavin milk

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a meeting with officials, he said health experts had suggested that for a healthy person, ideally, milk should have a fat content of between 3 and 4%. “Only those needing extra fat need to consume full cream milk, and patients and persons who require less fat would be provided milk that has 1.5% fat, which is in pink packets. We are also planning to add vitamin B and D2 in milk,” he said.  

Hospitals can contact Aavin, which is the popular brand of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, for regular supply of milk with 1.5% fat content. 

Related Topics

dairy / Tamil Nadu / dairy / health

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.