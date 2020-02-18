Vital link road in a shambles in Ranipet

The vital link road connecting the industrial town of Ranipet with Ponnai via Lalapet has been in a shambles for several months.

Motorists, particularly school bus operators, drive with constant fear that their vehicle may topple any time on the pothole-ridden road which connects BHEL-Ponnai Road and SIPCOT, Mukundarayapuram. The road provides connectivity to many smaller residential as well as commercial areas.

The failure of the authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated road is taking a heavy toll on commuters, especially schoolchildren from Lalapet. The entry point of the road has been ruined due to continuous operation of heavy vehicles, including trucks transporting quarry dusts and sand, and industrial components.

Residents complained that with no elected representatives available at local body or block development office, the people were made to run after the Block Development Officers, who are neither helpful nor providing the satisfying replies to the persons approaching them with reasonable requests such as this one.

Passing the buck

V. Vagheesan, president of BHEL Ancillary Unit Association, submitted a petition at District Collector office which returned with a reply from State Highways department stating that the road not maintained by them. In his routine reply, the Block Development Officer of Walajah replied that efforts were on to hand over the maintenance of the road to State Highways Department.

Residents said that it remained a mystery why officials did not relay the road. A group of residents from Lalapet are planning to gherao the office of BDO in Walajah soon.

Attempts to contact the BDO, Walajah, proved futile.