Tamil Nadu

Vital link road in a shambles in Ranipet

A bumpy ride: A stretch of the Lalapet-Ponnai link road in Ranipet district which has become unmotorable.

A bumpy ride: A stretch of the Lalapet-Ponnai link road in Ranipet district which has become unmotorable.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Residents allege that the officials have not been responsive to their pleas to repair the road

The vital link road connecting the industrial town of Ranipet with Ponnai via Lalapet has been in a shambles for several months.

Motorists, particularly school bus operators, drive with constant fear that their vehicle may topple any time on the pothole-ridden road which connects BHEL-Ponnai Road and SIPCOT, Mukundarayapuram. The road provides connectivity to many smaller residential as well as commercial areas.

The failure of the authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated road is taking a heavy toll on commuters, especially schoolchildren from Lalapet. The entry point of the road has been ruined due to continuous operation of heavy vehicles, including trucks transporting quarry dusts and sand, and industrial components.

Residents complained that with no elected representatives available at local body or block development office, the people were made to run after the Block Development Officers, who are neither helpful nor providing the satisfying replies to the persons approaching them with reasonable requests such as this one.

Passing the buck

V. Vagheesan, president of BHEL Ancillary Unit Association, submitted a petition at District Collector office which returned with a reply from State Highways department stating that the road not maintained by them. In his routine reply, the Block Development Officer of Walajah replied that efforts were on to hand over the maintenance of the road to State Highways Department.

Residents said that it remained a mystery why officials did not relay the road. A group of residents from Lalapet are planning to gherao the office of BDO in Walajah soon.

Attempts to contact the BDO, Walajah, proved futile.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 12:10:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vital-link-road-in-a-shambles-in-ranipet/article30846002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY