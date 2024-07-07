GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VIT vice-president appointed patron for badminton association

Published - July 07, 2024 12:17 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
G. V. Selvam along with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss at the VIT campus in Vellore.

G. V. Selvam along with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss at the VIT campus in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and honorary chairman of the Badminton Sports Association of Vellore District, G. V. Selvam, has been appointed as patron of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association.

According to a press release, PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA), made the announcement to appoint Mr. Selvam as the patron of TNBA while taking part as chief guest in the valedictory function of the Tamil Nadu State Senior Badminton Championship held in Vellore.

The Badminton Sports Association of Vellore District organised the five-day championship that ended on July 4, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.