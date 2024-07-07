VIT vice-president appointed patron for badminton association

The vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and honorary chairman of the Badminton Sports Association of Vellore District, G. V. Selvam, has been appointed as patron of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association.

According to a press release, PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA), made the announcement to appoint Mr. Selvam as the patron of TNBA while taking part as chief guest in the valedictory function of the Tamil Nadu State Senior Badminton Championship held in Vellore.

The Badminton Sports Association of Vellore District organised the five-day championship that ended on July 4, the release said.