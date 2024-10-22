VIT-Vellore organises contests on biotechnology

The 12th edition of ‘Voice of BT’ (Bio Technology) and ‘BEST’ (Biotechnology Entrepreneurship Student Teams) 2024 for the southern zone was recently held at the Vellore Institute of Technology.

A release said the events were conducted by the VIT’s Career Development Centre (CDC), and the VIT School of BioSciences and Technology, in association with the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE), India, supported by Novonesis Bangalore, String Bio Bangalore and Yokogawa India.

The ‘Voice for BT’ is an inter-collegiate elocution contest on biotechnology. The BEST contest aims at encouraging entrepreneurship among students. Forty-one students from 24 colleges in the south zone participated in these events.

G.S. Krishnan, honorary president, ABLE; Narayanan Suresh, Chief Operating Officer, ABLE; Puneeth Kumar, Business Director, Agriculture & Industry BioSolutions, Novonesis (Bangalore); and Sanjeev Neelappa, Managing Director, Yokogawa Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd, participated, the release added.

