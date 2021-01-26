VIT Vellore honours frontline workers for service during pandemic

Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, security personnel and others were honoured as part of the institute’s Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore honoured corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the Republic Day function held at the institute’s Vellore campus on Tuesday.

VIT Vice President G.V. Selvam hoisted the national flag and honoured 75 persons, including Corona warriors and security personnel from VIT who had helped the police department. VIT’s security personnel were involved in various activities helping the police department during the lockdown period, he said.

Appreciating the efforts of N. Vinayagam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve, Vellore district and D. Baskaran, a doctor, in protecting people from COVID-19, Mr. Selvam honoured them with an award during the function.

Aiming to boost the immunity of police personnel during the pandemic, Mr. Vinayagam, facilitated the provision of Kabasura Kudineer to the Armed Reserve Police and their families in Vellore district and also conducted yoga training camps for them in Vellore. Dr. Baskaran had come up with an herbal face mask which would also help.

VIT Vice-Chancellor Rambabu Kodali, Registrar K. Sathiyanarayanan, Director-Students Welfare Amit B. Mahindrakar, faculty and staff also took part in the function.