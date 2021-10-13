Tamil Nadu

VIT ties up with Indian Bank to fund start-ups

The Vellore Institute of Technology’s Technology Business Incubator (VITTBI) has tied up with Indian Bank to fund start-ups supported at VITTBI.

According to a VIT press release, the funding will be done under ‘IND SpringBoard’, Indian Bank’s initiative to provide funding up to ₹50 crore to growth-stage start-ups. An MoU was exchanged between G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT, and Sudhakar Rao, General Manager (MSME), Indian Bank during a ceremony held at VIT, Vellore.

According to the release, Mr. Viswanathan, underscored the importance of such innovative banking schemes to address funding gaps and growth-stage challenges of technology start-ups. VITTBI has been providing grants, loans, and equity-based financing to early-stage start-ups.

Mr. Rao was quoted as saying that the bank would also consider applications evaluated by VITTBI and loans up to ₹2 crore would be collateral-free under the CGTSME scheme. Four VITTBI incubated start-ups had received in-principle approval under the scheme.

G. V. Selvam, vice president, VIT, along with senior university and bank officials participated.


