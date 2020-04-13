VIT team donates 3D printed face shields to medical college

The Additive Manufacturing Society of India (AMSI) student chapter of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in collaboration with the School of Mechanical Engineering, VIT, has started donating 3D printed face shields to doctors, nurses, technicians, and other health-care professionals involved in treating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. AMSI members also decided to supply 3D printed ventilator splitters and limiters free of cost.

Faculty coordinator of AMSI-VIT S. Solomon Bobby, who took the initiative, has delivered the first batch of 30 face shields, three sets of ventilator splitters, and limiters to the Vellore Medical College Hospital. Lockdown announced by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has made the availability and transportation of raw material for making the personal protective equipment a great challenge. The student members of the AMSI-VIT managed to get the raw material on time. The students are also raising funds to bear the cost of face shields.

System administrator of the 3D printing lab at VIT K. Narasimhan said the 3D printing facilities on campus had made this possible. Recently, a metal 3D printer at a cost of ₹1.5 crore was installed on the campus.

The face shields were in great demand as they were comfortable and protected the eyes, nose, and the mouth. These shields, when worn with the N-95 masks, were the best defence for the health-care providers against COVID-19 infection, sources said. Similarly, 3D printed ventilator splitters were being kept ready.