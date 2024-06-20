VIT students win second place in international robotics competition

Students at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, recently won the second place in a subsea robotics competition. The TAC challenge competition was organised by Tau Autonomy Centre (TAC) in Rogaland, Norway, from June 10 to 14.

Thirteen international student teams and 200 participants attended the event. The challenges were spilt into four categories in niche areas: subsea pipeline inspection, docking, subsea tasks such as ArUco mark identification and valve opening, and associated technical presentation.

Of the two teams that represented India in the competition one was from VIT, Chennai. Hemant, the student lead from the institute, led the team that comprised 20 students from various disciplines. Faculty coordinator K. Karunamurthy also participated.

Mr. Karunamurthy, who had also participated in the 2023 edition of the competition, said the experience and learning had helped the team. He hoped that the expertise the students had gained would help them to develop a career in marine-related fields.

India’s Ambassador to Norway Acquino Vimal and the honorary Consul General of India Rogaland Prem Prakash lauded the students’ achievement. Founder-Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan, vice-president Sekar Viswanathan, and pro vice-chancellor T. Thyagarajan congratulated the students.

