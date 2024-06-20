ADVERTISEMENT

VIT students win second place in international robotics competition

Updated - June 20, 2024 10:34 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hemant, the student lead from the institute, led the team that comprised 20 students from various disciplines

The Hindu Bureau

Students at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, recently won the second place in a subsea robotics competition. The TAC challenge competition was organised by Tau Autonomy Centre (TAC) in Rogaland, Norway, from June 10 to 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen international student teams and 200 participants attended the event. The challenges were spilt into four categories in niche areas: subsea pipeline inspection, docking, subsea tasks such as ArUco mark identification and valve opening, and associated technical presentation.

Of the two teams that represented India in the competition one was from VIT, Chennai. Hemant, the student lead from the institute, led the team that comprised 20 students from various disciplines. Faculty coordinator K. Karunamurthy also participated.

Mr. Karunamurthy, who had also participated in the 2023 edition of the competition, said the experience and learning had helped the team. He hoped that the expertise the students had gained would help them to develop a career in marine-related fields.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India’s Ambassador to Norway Acquino Vimal and the honorary Consul General of India Rogaland Prem Prakash lauded the students’ achievement. Founder-Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan, vice-president Sekar Viswanathan, and pro vice-chancellor T. Thyagarajan congratulated the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US