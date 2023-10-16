ADVERTISEMENT

VIT students win moot court competition

October 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Students of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, won the recently concluded fourth National ADR competition. It was held virtually under the auspices of Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society last weekend.  The team that was represented by B. Sankara Narayanan, Gowtham Raj A. and Jeshurun Christopher and received ₹20,000 as cash prize and a trophy. Eleven law schools, including government and private, participated in the event. VIT’s Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan congratulated the students. 

