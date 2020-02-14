VIT students leave audience at Riviera enthralled

It was entertainment laced with social messages on patriotism and brotherhood, that enthralled the audience on Thursday — day two of Riviera 2020 — the annual international sports and cultural event organised by the students of Vellore Institute of Technology.

‘Aikya’ (integration), presented a glimpse of the cultures and traditions of the different states of India. Students of Vellore Institute of Technology hailing from various states of the country brought home the concept of national integration through music, dance and martial arts.

Students from various states who performed in Aikya marched in front of the audience displaying the name of their State depicting the oneness among all citizens of India.

Students from Punjab performed Bhangra, the traditional dance of the State performed by Punjabi farmers to celebrate the harvest season. Lavani, Koli and Dhangar dances were performed to the rhythm of lezim and beats of Dhol Tasha and Dhwaj, by the students from Maharashtra.

Students from Tamil Nadu presented a splendid performance of several folk artforms— Mayilattam, Thappattam, Silambam and other martial arts. The team from Andhra Pradesh performed Kuchupudi and Kolatam. The student group from Assam presented their traditional Bihu dance.

Through dance, the students from Delhi showcased the history of the national capital as an interesting and grand city. The group from Haryana presented their traditional dance forms (classical and folk) — Ghoomar, Gangaur and Khoria.

Team Jammu & Kashmir performed Dumhal, the dance form of the Wattal tribe. The Karnataka team performed Hulivesha or the tiger dance and various folklore performances from the State.

The Kerala team equally enthralled the audience with various dance forms and theatrical performances like Daffumuttu, Mohiniyattam, Kerala Natanam, tribal folk, thiruvathira, appana, etc.

A programme that caught the attention of many students was ‘Sahiti’ organised by the Telugu Club of VIT. The students blended a social message in a casual dance and song.

Earlier in the day, folk artistes gave an exemplary performance in ‘Karagattam’, ‘Oyilattam’, and ‘Puli Vesham’, and it stole the hearts of the participating students, faculties and guests present on the occasion.

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan inaugurated ‘Aikya’ in the presence of vice-president of VIT Sankar Viswanathan, assistant vice-president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan and pro vice chancellor S. Narayanan.

Benny rocks

The evening session drew a huge crowd with students and guests gathering near the special stage, where Playback singer Benny Dayal sang his famous songs even as students cheered and danced to his music for more than an hour.