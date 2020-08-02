VIT students get good placements

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 17:31 IST

More than 100 get offers with a salary of ₹10 lakh and above per year

More than 100 B.Tech students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), who would be graduating in 2021, got placement offers with a salary of ₹10 lakh and above per annum.

The campus placements at VIT started on July 14, 2020 for the 2021 graduating batch. This year VIT has shared Slot - 1 to the Super Dream companies, including Amazon, Paypal, D.E.Shaw India Pvt. Ltd. and Morgan Stanley among others.

VIT University follows a centralised placement process and this year the students from all the four campuses of VIT, Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes.

The entire Slot-1 process was done online and remotely. The companies had the pre-placement talk, online test, technical and HR interviews, entirely online and remotely.

G.Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT University, congratulated all the students who got selected for internships and placements and wished the other students a great placement season.