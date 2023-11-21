ADVERTISEMENT

VIT students donate 443 units of blood at camp

November 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Founder and Chancellor of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan inaugurated the blood donation camp at the VIT campus in Vellore on Tuesday. Vice-presidents (VIT) Sankar Viswanathan and G. V. Selvam were present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and the Red Ribbon Club of the college jointly organised a blood donation camp at its campus in Vellore on Tuesday. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, inaugurated the camp in the presence of vice-presidents (VIT) Sankar Viswanathan and G. V. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran and Pro Vice-Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick.

At the camp, which was organised in memory of Ms. Rajeswari Viswanathan, wife of Mr. Viswanathan, 443 units of blood were donated by the students of the VIT. Medical teams from blood banks of the Government Medical College Hospital, Vellore, Christian Medical College (CMC) and the Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre, Vellore, participated, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US