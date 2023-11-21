VIT students donate 443 units of blood at camp

November 21, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VELLORE

The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and the Red Ribbon Club of the college jointly organised a blood donation camp at its campus in Vellore on Tuesday. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, inaugurated the camp in the presence of vice-presidents (VIT) Sankar Viswanathan and G. V. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran and Pro Vice-Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick.

At the camp, which was organised in memory of Ms. Rajeswari Viswanathan, wife of Mr. Viswanathan, 443 units of blood were donated by the students of the VIT. Medical teams from blood banks of the Government Medical College Hospital, Vellore, Christian Medical College (CMC) and the Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre, Vellore, participated, a press release said.