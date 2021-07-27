VIT students chosen for ‘Google Summer of Code’

VELLORE

Fourteen B.Tech students from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have been selected for Google Summer of Code (GSoC) for 2021.

According to a press release, the GSoC is a global programme focused on bringing more student developers into open-source software development. For the 2021 programme, 1,286 students from 69 countries across the globe, 14 of whom are from VIT, started their 10-week programming projects, entirely online, with 199 open-source organisations.

These students will have a mentor to begin planning their projects and milestones. This will help them get accustomed with their mentor and also familiarise themselves with the language needed to complete their projects. “Despite the pandemic and remote working environment, it is always a motivating factor to see our students getting selected for the global programme,” said G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT.

‘Google Summer of Code’ introduces students to open source communities. The GSoC has brought over 16,000 student developers from 111 countries into 715 open source communities.