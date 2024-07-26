GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VIT signs MoU with Volvo Group for M.Tech Smart Mobility course

Published - July 26, 2024 09:40 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, and G.V. Rao, Director, VGI (CSR), signed an MoU to collaborate on design and delivery of M.Tech Smart Mobility course.

G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, and G.V. Rao, Director, VGI (CSR), signed an MoU to collaborate on design and delivery of M.Tech Smart Mobility course. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Volvo Group India Private Limited (VGIPL) to collaborate on design and delivery of the Master of Technology in Smart Mobility course, as well as to provide students with support for internships and placements.

According to a press release, the agreement was in line with VIT’s dedication to fostering collaboration between academia and industry. The flagship course will incorporate specialist credit courses to provide students with up-to-date automotive industry innovations.

The agreement will provide industry-specific projects to university students who have chosen to participate in the programme. It encompasses the provision of internship and apprenticeship opportunities to students pursuing relevant academic programmes.

Meanwhile, Volvo Group India (VGI) CSR Trust has recently signed a MoU with VIT to sponsor and support five girl students in the field of engineering education (B.Tech.) for a period of four years as part of the “Volvo Group Educational Scholarship Programme”.

The VGI CSR Trust, for a duration of four years (2024-2028), will sponsor the tuition fee for five selected students enrolled in B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering, B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering [Electric Vehicles], or B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering [Manufacturing Engineering] programmes. These initiatives were jointly organised by the School of Mechanical Engineering and Career Development Centre of VIT Vellore.

The agreement was signed by G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT, and G.V. Rao, Director, VGI (CSR) in the presence of Sankar Viswanathan, and G.V. Selvam, vice presidentsof the institute, the release said.

