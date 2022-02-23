VIT signs MoU with Cantier Systems on research and consultancy

The partnership is expected to help students and faculty members to upskill their knowledge

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore-based Cantier Systems on research and consultancy in cutting edge areas of IIOT, AI/ML, MES, Manufacturing Intelligence, and AR/VR to enable Industry 4.0 practices in the country.

According to a press release, these solutions will connect customers, manufacturing operations, and real-time data with manufacturing execution and IIOT edge solutions to improve visibility, performance, insights and analytics.

“The partnership will help our students and faculty members to upskill their knowledge in Industry 4.0 problems. VIT will come up with different solutions to the industry needs in the future to make India lead the world,” said G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT.

Mr. Prabakar Selvam, Founder & CEO, Cantier Systems, said this partnership would provide an innovative platform for students, faculty, and industries to build software solutions that would quickly help in improving the quality, scalability, and global competitiveness with specific solutions for widespread adoption of smart digital manufacturing across electronics, semiconductor, automotive and aerospace industries.

Mr. Ramakrishnan Ravisankar, Director and Chief Innovation Officer, Cantier Systems, said the bright minds of VIT, working with contextual subject matter experts from the industry, could co-create AI-powered, next-generation, manufacturing execution systems that integrate seamlessly with legacy and modern manufacturing environments.

The event was organised by the Career Development Centre (CDC), VIT, in the presence of Rambabu Kodali, Vice-Chancellor, VIT; Samuel Rajkumar, Director, CDC, VIT, along with Deans and Directors of VIT.