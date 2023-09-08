HamberMenu
VIT signs MoU on manufacturing programme

September 08, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
VIT’s Founder-Chancellor, G. Viswanathan, and Sakthi Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India Private Ltd, signed the MoU. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Schwing Stetter India Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer B. Tech Manufacturing Engineering programme to the employees of Schwing Stetter India Private Limited.

According to a press release, the course will be offered in offline as well as online modes.

The VIT’s Founder-Chancellor, G. Viswanathan, and Sakthi Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Schwing Stetter India Private Ltd, signed the MoU in the presence of VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Rambabu Kodali, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Partha Sharathi Mallick and Registrar T. Jayabarathi, the release added.

