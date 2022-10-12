VIT signs MoU on faculty exchange

Focus is on capacity building of the faculty of Togo public universities through masters and doctoral studies, faculty exchange and joint research

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 12, 2022 18:42 IST

The Vellore Institute of Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Togo on faculty capacity building.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Republic of Togo for capacity building of the faculty of Togo public universities through masters and doctoral studies, faculty exchange and joint research.

According to a press release, the MOU was signed by Professor Ihou Wateba, Minister of Higher Education and Research, Republic of Togo and G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT, recently. On the occasion, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam, VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan, Registrar T. Jayabarathi, Yawo Edem Akpemado, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of The Republic of Togo, New Delhi, and Jalaj Yadav, ICCR liaison officer, External Affairs Department, New Delhi, were present, the release said.

