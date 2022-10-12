Tamil Nadu

VIT signs MoU on faculty exchange

The Vellore Institute of Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Togo on faculty capacity building.  

The Vellore Institute of Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Togo on faculty capacity building.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Republic of Togo for capacity building of the faculty of Togo public universities through masters and doctoral studies, faculty exchange and joint research.

According to a press release, the MOU was signed by Professor Ihou Wateba, Minister of Higher Education and Research, Republic of Togo and G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT, recently. On the occasion, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, G.V. Selvam, VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan, Registrar T. Jayabarathi, Yawo Edem Akpemado, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of The Republic of Togo, New Delhi, and Jalaj Yadav, ICCR liaison officer, External Affairs Department, New Delhi, were present, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 6:44:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vit-signs-mou-on-faculty-exchange/article66001249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY