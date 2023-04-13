VIT signs MoU on capital markets, financial technology courses with NSE Academy

April 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSE Academy to launch B.Com (Banking and Capital markets) and B.Com (Financial Technology) courses on Thursday.

According to a press release, as part of the initiative, the Department of Commerce, School of Social Sciences and Languages (SSL), VIT, Vellore, has launched two new B.Com courses with specialisation in banking and capital markets and financial technology. The two programmes have skill-oriented and industry-specific elective courses as part of its curriculum. The curriculum and course contents have been designed and developed in association with NSE Academy. The courses will be jointly handled by faculty members from VIT and NSE Academy. Admissions for these programmes are open from academic year 2023-24.

On the occasion, T. Jayabarathi, Registrar, VIT, signed the MoU with Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy Limited., Mumbai, in the presence of G. Viswanathan, founder chancellor, VIT, and G.V. Selvam, vice president, VIT, the release said.