Tamil Nadu

VIT, Sedaxis set up centre of excellence

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by VIT Chennai with SEDAXIS Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd. to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Additive Manufacturing in 3D printing.

The VIT-Sedaxis Centre for Excellence, which will be located on the VIT campus in Chennai, will help accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in various sectors.

Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Chennai, said that industries across all domains situated in and around Chennai could utilise the expertise that was available at the centre.

Vishwanath Godavarty, business head for 3DP at Sedaxis, said it was their joint vision with VIT to democratise 3D printing and help make it more accessible to thousands of SMEs across the region.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 1:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vit-sedaxis-set-up-centre-of-excellence/article36507065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY