VIT, Sedaxis set up centre of excellence

It will help accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in various industry sectors

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by VIT Chennai with SEDAXIS Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd. to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Additive Manufacturing in 3D printing.

The VIT-Sedaxis Centre for Excellence, which will be located on the VIT campus in Chennai, will help accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in various sectors.

Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro Vice-Chancellor, VIT Chennai, said that industries across all domains situated in and around Chennai could utilise the expertise that was available at the centre.

Vishwanath Godavarty, business head for 3DP at Sedaxis, said it was their joint vision with VIT to democratise 3D printing and help make it more accessible to thousands of SMEs across the region.