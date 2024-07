G. Viswanathan, Founder-Chancellor, VIT University, on Thursday released a book that compiles editorials of Pasumai Thaayagam Sutruchoozhal magazine by Sowmiya Anbumani.

The first copy was received by Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee, Siruthuli Amaippu, and Chairman, Pricol Limited.

MP Anbumani Ramadoss and former MP Krishnasswamy were present.