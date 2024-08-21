GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VIT ranked second best institution in the country

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:08 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked the second best institution and the first among private institutions in the country, according to the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2024.

According to a release, the Shanghai ARWU ranked universities based on academic and research performance indicators, including alumni and staff winning the Nobel prize, field medals, highly cited researchers, research papers published in Nature and Science journals, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of the institution.

The ranking considers both quality and quantity of research outcomes. It has published a list of top 1,000 universities in the world this year. Fifteen universities from India are on the list. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has been listed in the 401-500 rank globally while it topped in the list of Indian universities, the release said.

