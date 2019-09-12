VIT placement drive: over 2,000 students land jobs

Placement drive at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been held with lot of positivity with as many as 719 companies visiting the campus, making a total of 4,397 offers.

Campus Recruitments at VIT for the batch of 2020 started on May 1, 2019, with postgraduate internship placements. As many as 150 Companies have conducted internship recruitments and have recruited 788 students from M.Tech and MCA courses. Microsoft recruited 14 students offering a cost to company (CTC) of ₹39.5 lakh per annum for the batch graduating in 2019. This year, 245 companies have visited and 2,026 students have been recruited by different companies.

The placement schedule is packed till end of October.

The selected students have started doing their 10-month internship starting from August in various companies. They are paid a monthly stipend ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. After their internship period most of the students will be absorbed as full time employees with the starting salary of ₹5 lakh per annum and above.

Batch of 2020

The placement process for the batch graduating in 2020 started in the third week of July. Industries or companies offering CTC of more than ₹10 lakh were invited for the first phase of campus recruitments. Amazon (17), Pay Pal (3), Cisco (21), De Shaw (2) were the slot 1 recruiters. Microsoft has recruited seven students with a CTC of ₹41.6 lakh per annum from the 2020 batch, which is the highest so far.

As per data, 92 companies have visited VIT for the placements and internships.

Core companies

Core-engineering placements have also been happening along with the IT Placements. Schlumberger, Bajaj Auto, L&T Construction, Valeo, NXP Semi-conductors, Cummins, Varroc, Waltech, Facilio, Shapoorji, Hyundai Motors were some of the core engineering companies that have conducted campus recruitments at VIT.

Consulting Companies like Delloitte, JP Morgan and PWC have recruited from VIT with Deloitte hiring 105 students. Placements for MBA and non-engineering programmes will start in September.