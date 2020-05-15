VIT placement drive: Over 100 selected for PG internship

More than 100 students were selected for PG internships at Vellore Institute of Technology's (VIT) 2021 campus placement.

Intel and Qualcomm have completed their selection process this week. Intel has selected 106 M.Tech students with a stipend of Rs.40,000 per month, on conversion after the internship; the CTC would be Rs. 18 lakh per annum. Qualcomm has selected 5 M.Tech students with a stipend of Rs.45,000 per month, on conversion after the internship; the CTC would be Rs. 29 lakh per annum. The entire selection process was conducted remotely through online tests and interviews.

More than 20 companies have confirmed their participation for remote internship process, which include some big names. Other companies are likely to visit VIT for campus interviews after the lockdown.

VIT Chancellor G.Viswanathan congratulated the students.

The B.Tech placements are slated to start from the third week of July. Based on the company's response, the Placement Office is planning to schedule an online selection process as done for the PG placement process.

Even before COVID-19, the placement process at VIT was conducted online through the campus interaction placement portal. Students upload their academic, extracurricular details and curriculum vitae in the portal.

The placement office sends the job notification to the students through the portal. The job notification consists of company profile, eligibility criteria, job profile, skill sets required, compensation, selection procedure and the schedule of the selection process. Based on the interest, the student applies and the company conducts the selection process.