VIT organises blood donation camp in Vellore

March 14, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) organised a blood donation camp at its campus in Vellore on Thursday.

According to a press release, as many as 651 units of blood was donated by students of VIT. It was jointly organised by Youth Red Cross Club of VIT, Christian Medical College (CMC), Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre, and Government Vellore Medical College.

The camp was inaugurated by G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, in the presence of G.V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT, the release said.

