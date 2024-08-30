VIT organises agriculture exhibition in Vellore

:

Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi on Friday said that adapting new technologies in farm activities, cost-effectiveness of such technologies and awareness among farmers on the availability of such advanced technologies for agricultural practices are required to meet the country’s growing needs in food production.

Delivering a special address at the two-day agriculture exhibition, ‘Uzhavar Kalanjiyam 2024’, which was organised by VIT at its campus here, Ms. Subbulaxmi said that many farmers, especially marginal and small farmers, were not aware of new and emerging technologies in agriculture.

Precision farming and use of robotics are some of the advanced farm technologies that farmers have to adapt to their agricultural practices. “Lack of awareness about such new technologies among farmers remains a key challenge in improving food production. In exhibitions, technologies are explained to farmers to sensitise them about such methods of farming,” she said.

Highlighting the need to increase food production, Ms. Subbulaxmi said that at present, the total annual food production in the country is around 300 metric tonnes. In 2030, the requirement of food grains would reach 350 metric tonnes. In such a scenario, several steps to protect soil, water resources and the environment. Farmers should always keep in touch with the local agricultural officials to know about several government initiatives in farming,” she said.

The annual event, in its seventh year, is expected to witness at least 5,000 visitors, mainly farmers. Around 130 stalls exhibting seed varieties, farm technologies and government schemes were put up.

T. Arumugam, vice-chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University (Vellore); and G.V. Selvam, vice-president, VIT, were present.

