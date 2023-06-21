ADVERTISEMENT

VIT observes World Yoga Day

June 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore Institute of Technology observed World Yoga Day on its campus in Vellore on Wednesday as hundreds of students, faculty and staff performed various asanas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) observed World Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21 every year, on its campus in Vellore on Wednesday as hundreds of students, faculty and staff performed various asanas.

According to a press release, M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Vellore Range, was the chief guest and he performed yoga along with VIT Vice-President G.V. Selvam. On the occasion, certificates were given to students, the release said.

