VIT, Nokia to collaborate for research on 5G, using artificial intelligence

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia to pursue 5G and next generation collaborative research with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning applications.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed by T. Jayabarathi, Registrar, VIT, and Ponni, Director (R&D) and Nokia Bangalore University Collaboration Lead in the presence of VIT Founder-Chancellor G. Viswanathan, VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam.

Experts from Nokia will be part of VIT’s Board of Studies, mentor students and faculty with hands-on learning, prototyping and student projects and actively engage with all the relevant departments of VIT, which are closely linked to the project and skill requirements of Nokia.

Also, VIT and Nokia will focus on key areas like new study areas in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced communication, Digital Twin, radio-based sensing, connected aerial vehicles, eHealth, Cloud Technologies and automation and Zero touch mobile networks.

The VIT and Nokia will exchange information related to research practices in the form of corporate and academic training based on the expertise of both partners. Nokia will provide hands-on learning opportunities for the students of VIT and jointly organise short-term continuing education programmes.

On the occasion, VIT Vice-Chancellor V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick, Dean of School of Electronics Engineering S Sivanantham, VIT-Nokia MoU Coordinator K. Govardhan and Leader of Nokia Labs S. Meenakshi were present, the release said.